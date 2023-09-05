Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera has tested positive for COVID-19. According to her office, she is "symptomatic and experiencing minor symptoms."

Primavera will continue her duties as lieutenant governor while working from home. According to her office, she is fully vaccinated.

Additional Information from the Colorado Governor's Office:

The Polis-Primavera administration continues to remind Coloradans to stay home if sick and not visit or interact with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants to help prevent the spread of viruses. What might feel like a mild cold for one person can be very serious for another. For more information about testing, vaccines, treatments, and COVID-19 visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/