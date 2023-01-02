Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death.

On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died.

The suspect was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.