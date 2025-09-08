Northern Colorado fire battalion chief arrested, facing charges of sexual assault, child abuse

A fire official in Northern Colorado was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested. He now faces multiple felony sexual assault charges and a child abuse charge, among others.

Loveland police arrested Longmont Fire Battalion Chief Troy Bohm on Thursday. Few details of the case were immediately available, but the arrest stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2024. Bohm, 49, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $125,000 cash or surety bond on Friday, but he has since bonded out, court records show.

Those court records indicate that the alleged incident took place on Aug. 1, 2024. A Longmont city spokesman said on Monday that it learned about a criminal investigation into Bohm on June 13 and that he was placed on paid leave at the time.

Bohm faces five counts of felony sexual assault, three counts of felony second-degree assault by strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault, and one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Court records show Bohm has not yet hired or been assigned an attorney. A voicemail seeking comment was left on a phone number associated with Bohm listed in public records.

He's due back in court on Thursday.