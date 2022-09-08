Littleton police search for more potential victims after soccer coach James Bain arrested

Police in Littleton have arrested a soccer coach on sexual assault charges. James William Bain, 72, was arrested on Wednesday.

He faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. There are multiple victims in the case.

Bain worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years. Bain stepped down from coaching in June.

The Littleton Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.