Watch CBS News
Local News

Littleton police search for more potential victims after soccer coach James Bain arrested

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Littleton have arrested a soccer coach on sexual assault charges. James William Bain, 72, was arrested on Wednesday. 

james-william-bain-copy.jpg
Littleton Police

He faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. There are multiple victims in the case. 

Bain worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years. Bain stepped down from coaching in June. 

The Littleton Police Department  is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.