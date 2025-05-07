"Little Shop of Horrors" continues to sell out Denver shows, CBS Colorado reporter featured in production

"Little Shop of Horrors" proving once again to be very popular with Denver audiences

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' classic tale "Little Shop of Horrors" has been selling out for weeks, but there are a few shows with tickets remaining.

The production, which has been playing the Wolf Theatre since April 11, is one of the hottest tickets from the DCPA's Theatre Company. It features the talented and popular Gizel Jiménez, cast as "Audrey" in the production.

"I absolutely adore this show," Jiménez said.

Jiménez is just one of many skilled artists who have been wowing Colorado audiences for weeks. She told CBS News Colorado this production has given her the opportunity to explore a role she once may have found out of reach.

"Back in the day, I found it more difficult to play roles that weren't specific to being Hispanic. Now that we are in a different era that is allowing more inclusivity for all, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for, 'Can I try this?'" Jiménez said.

Little Shop of Horrors is about a community of people considered down on their luck and running out of hope. That is causing many of them to feel a sense of struggling to survive.

"The story takes us through the consequences of the decisions they make," Jiménez said.

Jiménez described the storyline as "relatable," saying she appreciated how the writers also gave her a script that allows her character to be funny without having to try hard at all.

"I honestly feel like the show is timeless," Jiménez said. "Different ages will experience the show differently."

The Denver Center encourages families to attend the show, however, they suggest the show may not be best suited for children 12 years old and younger.

Without giving away any surprises from the show or the storyline, Little Shop does feature an iconic plant that comes to life on stage.

"The plant is a symbol of a couple of themes, one being greed, one being wealth and what that does to someone, and the other one being human connection," Jiménez said.

Jiménez said the crew helps make the production a success every night, adding her adoration for the wide range of talent on stage each night.

"I truly adore our cast. Our cast is phenomenal," Jiménez said.

CBS Colorado's Joel Hillan records voiceovers for the "Little Shop of Horrors." CBS

Those who attend the show, playing at the Wolf Theatre through May 25, may recognize one specific voice throughout the production. CBS Colorado's Joel Hillan, who can be seen on The Desk on CBS Colorado Mornings, was cast by the DCPA to do voiceovers for some of the show.

Tickets have been selling very easily for Little Shop in Denver, however, some tickets do remain for the later shows in the schedule.

"I am so grateful to be here in Denver because I feel the Denver theatre community is so strong and supportive," Jiménez said. "Every single show has felt like opening night because the audience is so supportive."

For more information on tickets, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/little-shop-of-horrors/

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.