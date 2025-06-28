Watch CBS News
Negotiations between Colorado grocery workers, Safeway fail to reach resolution

Negotiations between Colorado union grocery store workers and Safeway failed to reach a resolution this week after talks broke down over pay and benefits.

According to the UFCW Local 7, union president Kim Cordova and a member-led bargaining committee met with representatives of Safeway and Albertsons on Friday and Saturday, but failed to reach an agreement.

"Although we made significant conceptual progress on certain items, the company refused to sign a separate tentative agreement on items, including health care," the union said in a Facebook post. "Instead, Safeway/Albertsons is insisting on wages far below competitors in the market here in Colorado and below agreements that have been reached with other local unions in the current bargaining cycle."

Workers at Fort Morgan Safeway joined the growing list of employees across the state on strike this week, demanding better pay, benefits and working conditions.

safeway-strike-elk.jpg
Elk rests with picketers at Estes Park Safeway CBS

In a humourous turn of events Friday, an elk joined picketers while looking for a place to rest in the shade. The elk cow was seen hanging out with picketers at the Estes Park store under the shade of a nearby tree.

The local 7 shared photos on Facebook and quipped, "A special visitor stopped by the Estes Park line today, proof that everyone loves a good picket!"

