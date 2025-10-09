Watch CBS News
Now you can see the 4 lion cubs in person at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Lion cubs make public debut at Denver Zoo's Predator Ridge
Lion cubs make public debut at Denver Zoo's Predator Ridge 02:10

Visitors to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance can see the four lion cubs playing in the Predator Ridge exhibit. The three females and one male made their debut to the public in Pahali Ya Mwana, or place of the young, on the east side of the exhibit on Thursday morning. 

12n-kcnc-newscast-thursday-clean-feed-frame-75814.jpg
Two of the lion cubs at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. CBS

The cubs were born on Aug. 13 to mom Araali and dad Usiku as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' African Lion Species Survival Plan. They spent time behind the scenes bonding with Araali.

Zookeepers said the cubs will likely keep warm even as the temperatures drop because a portion of the exhibit is heated. 

12n-kcnc-newscast-thursday-clean-feed-frame-75658.jpg
The lion cubs are out and about in the Predator Ridge exhibit.  CBS

"As it starts getting chillier, we have a lot of heaters, our rocks in our exhibits are heated, so that's definitely one of their favorite spots to go and lie," said one zookeeper. "Definitely, they are taking advantage of it on these chilly mornings."

The four cubs are expected to be outside daily, depending on the weather, from around 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The exhibit is included as part of the Denver Zoo's daily admission. 

12n-kcnc-newscast-thursday-clean-feed-frame-76888.jpg
The four lion cubs are outside at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance for visitors to see. CBS
