Denver Zoo welcomes 4 new African lion cubs

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomed four new lion cubs to the African lion Araali. She gave birth to the four "feisty" cubs on Wednesday following a 115-day pregnancy.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomed 4 new African lion cubs to African lion Araali. Denver Zoo

Araali had the cubs after mating with Usiku after they were recommended for breeding last year through The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' African Lion Species Survival Plan. With the cubs, the pair's litter represents four generations of African lions at DZCA, starting with great-grandma Neliah, grandma Kamara, mom Araali and now, the new cubs.

According to the Denver Zoo, mom and babies are bonding well behind the scenes, where they will remain for at least six weeks. The zoo said this will allow Araali and her cubs to adjust to each other before introductions begin with other females in the pride at Benson's Predator Ridge.