Lightning strike on Denver International Airport property leads to grass fire
A lightning strike that happened on the property of Denver International Airport started a grass fire. That's according to an airport spokesperson, who said the strike took place before 4:30 p.m.
No injuries or damage were reported and the fire was fully extinguished about an hour later.
"There are no impacts to flight operations," airport officials wrote in a social media post.
Denver Fire Department said they were investigating the cause of the fire.