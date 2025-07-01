Watch CBS News
Lightning strike on Denver International Airport property leads to grass fire

A lightning strike that happened on the property of Denver International Airport started a grass fire. That's according to an airport spokesperson, who said the strike took place before 4:30 p.m.  

No injuries or damage were reported and the fire was fully extinguished about an hour later.

"There are no impacts to flight operations," airport officials wrote in a social media post.

Denver Fire Department said they were investigating the cause of the fire.

