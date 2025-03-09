"Life of Pi" play will bring representation to stage for Asians and South Asians at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

"Life of Pi" play will bring representation to stage for Asians and South Asians at Denver Center fo

Next week, "Life of Pi" will be the latest play to visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The play, which was made popular by a beloved book and movie, begins shows at the Buell Theatre starting March 18.

The show follows the journey of a teenage boy from India who is fleeing the country due to political unrest. However, during his journey across the sea, his boat crashes and he is forced onto a life raft alongside several exotic animals.

CBS

Jon Hoche, U.S. Associate Puppetry and Movement Director for the production, has seen the show from more perspectives than most. He started as a cast member and worked his way up into management.

"Probably the biggest honor I have is sitting in the audience, looking up on stage and seeing one of the largest casts of Asian and South Asian actors that this country has probably ever seen," Hoche said.

At an exclusive advanced preview in Cincinnati, Ohio, CBS Colorado had the chance to interview with the cast and creative team before they arrive in Denver. Lead actor Taha Mandviwala, the man who portrays Pi on stage each night, shared what this opportunity means to him.

CBS

"As you start to peel away the layers you get a wonderful story about resilience and faith and how we are composites of the people we learn from," Mandviwala said.

Mandviwala said he remembered going to see "Life of Pi" on Broadway the night before he auditioned for the tour. He said he was able to deeply connect with the cast on stage, especially the actor who was portraying Pi at the time.

"I remember watching and I cried for many moments throughout that show. One, because the story was so compelling. But, two, I could really see myself in his stature, his mannerisms. I really saw myself in him, in Pi," Mandviwala said.

Mandviwala said he now takes his role as Pi very seriously, knowing it is an important story that also comes with a responsibility for many in the audience to feel seen on stage.

CBS

"To get to do this is a responsibility that I don't take lightly. It is a gift and something I have been searching for my whole life," Mandviwala said. "And, it is something so empowering that everyone can see themselves represented in this show. It is so diverse."

"Life of Pi" plays at the Buell Theatre from March 18-30. For more information on tickets visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website.

