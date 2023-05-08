Les Misérables cast under direction of northern Colorado's Richard Barth

One of the most popular Broadway musicals on tour is scheduled to be in Denver starting this Wednesday. Les Misérables will be behind performances in Denver beginning on Wednesday and Richard Barth will serve as the resident director of the performance.

Barth, a resident of northern Colorado, has been touring with the cast and crew of Les MIs, while selling out performances across the country.

"It is incredibly exciting (to bring the show to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts). It is a great show that I am thrilled to get to share with the people I know and love in Colorado," Barth said.

The wide range of characters and underlying messages, along with their ability to connect with audiences, is what Barth says helps contribute to the show's success.

"There are many universal themes in our show, the big one is the theme of redemption. It speaks to people on many different levels," Barth said.

Most of Barth's work takes place behind the scenes of the performance, where he enjoys watching his team thrive each night.

"It is amazing to watch an understudy bloom, grow and flourish in roles they get to play out here," Barth said.

Barth says audience members from all backgrounds and demographics can find at least one character or theme in the show that they can resonate with.

"It tells a story a lot of people can relate to," Barth said.

Barth guided CBS News Colorado's reporter Dillon Thomas on an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the production during its stop in Chicago. Barth pointed out that every detail of the show, from props to set designs, have ties back to Victor Hugo's classic novel.

"While Victor Hugo was alive, he wanted to be known for his writing. So, he didn't make it known that also was a visual artist," Barth said. "Our set designed has used chalk drawings and paintings of Victor Hugo's in the projections and design."

Les MIs is playing the DCPA's Buell Theater May 10 through the 21st. Tickets for many of the shows are already limited or sold out.

Barth said he was looking forward to sharing this crowd-favorite with many generations of Colorado theater lovers.

"It is incredibly rewarding," Barth said.

Tickets for Les Misérables can be purchased at https://bit.ly/42eYU7l

CBS News Colorado is a proud media sponsor of the DCPA.

The station thanks Chicago's Skydeck for facilitating a backdrop for part of this report.