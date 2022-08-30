Leadville man sentenced to 36 years in prison after admitting to murdering girlfriend

A Leadville man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday, after admitting to killing his girlfriend last year.

Jesus Alejandro Artica, 34, was sentenced to 36 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his girlfriend, Yolanda Lacome, 35.

Artica pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 7. As part of his plea deal, he cannot seek a reduction in today's maximum sentencing but will receive 595 days' credit for time served.

On Jan. 12, 2021, police responded to the Mt. Massive Townhomes, near Highway 24 and West 12th Street, after they received a call from a man who said he shot someone.

Police began clearing apartments before several residents identified Artica as the gunman and said they saw him go from one apartment unit to another, according to the Office of the District Attorney Fifth Judicial District.

After one witness walked out of the same unit Artica was in, he told police Artica was in that unit. Artica eventually walked out with his hands up and was arrested.

Lacome was found in the unit Artica was seen leaving. When she was found, she was still alive, with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to St. Vincent Family Health Center, but later died of her injuries, police said.

Artica has a long criminal history, to include charges of theft, drug and alcohol use, domestic violence and assault, according to the District Attorney's Office. He was on parole from the Colorado Department of Corrections when he killed Lacome.

"I would like to thank the efforts of the Leadville Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for their quick response to the scene and solid investigation," said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney. "Our thoughts are with Ms. Lacome's family and friends, and we hope that today's sentencing begins to help heal their grief for this overwhelming loss."