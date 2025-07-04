Leadville Lions Club fireworks delivered to another Colorado town by mistake

For many it was a family affair at Indy Eve at Civic Center Park in Denver

The Fourth of July fireworks show put on by the Leadville Lions Club will not happen this year. That's because the fireworks were delivered to another mountain town in Colorado by mistake.

Leadville CBS

According to the Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue Facebook post, the fireworks were delivered to Telluride and "We have no way to pick them up and bring them to Leadville in time."

FYI, Just got word from the Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue: "The Leadville Lions Club is sad to announnce that there... Posted by Planet Leadville on Friday, July 4, 2025

