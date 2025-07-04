Watch CBS News
Local News

Leadville Lions Club fireworks delivered to another Colorado town by mistake

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

For many it was a family affair at Indy Eve at Civic Center Park in Denver
For many it was a family affair at Indy Eve at Civic Center Park in Denver 02:26

The Fourth of July fireworks show put on by the Leadville Lions Club will not happen this year. That's because the fireworks were delivered to another mountain town in Colorado by mistake. 

LEADVILLE-RACES-CANCELED-6PKG.transfer_frame_620.jpeg
Leadville CBS

According to the Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue Facebook post, the fireworks were delivered to Telluride and "We have no way to pick them up and bring them to Leadville in time."

FYI, Just got word from the Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue: "The Leadville Lions Club is sad to announnce that there...

Posted by Planet Leadville on Friday, July 4, 2025

See a list of fireworks displays and drone displays in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.      

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.