Dozens of lawmakers receive prayers at Colorado State Capitol for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is here, and it marks the start of Lent. Millions of Christians around the world are entering a 40-day period of fasting and spiritual reflection.

Lawmakers recognized Ash Wednesday at the Colorado State Capitol. CBS

At the Colorado State Capitol, lawmakers are using this day to receive blessings and even pick up ashes. This will symbolize the start of a good day and even a good week. Associate Director of the Colorado Catholic Conference Nathan Fisher says legislation, no matter which side you are on are welcome to these blessings and prayers.

Anyone interested met with Father Michael Bodzioch. He prays over you and then puts the cross on your forehead made of ash. He says, "Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return." This means human life is temporary and that physical death is inevitable, as all return to the dust from which they were created.

Ash Wednesday at the Colorado State Capitol. CBS

This is the third year of this event at the Colorado State Capitol. This is meant to help legislators with their difficult jobs.

"It's a good way to do something a little different here," Fisher said. "Sometimes in this building, they spend lots of time fighting about things. It's time for us to come together for a bigger purpose and see each other in a different light. A great way to start your day and start your week."

The Lent period lasts until Easter, which is 46 days away.