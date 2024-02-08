Lauren Boebert hearing for permanent restraining order delayed after Jayson Boebert fails to appear in Colorado courtroom

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appeared in a Garfield County courtroom on Thursday morning to request that the temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson Boebert be made permanent. The Republican representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District was granted the temporary restraining order on Friday, Feb. 2.

The judge rescheduled the hearing for March 4 at 4 p.m. after Jayson Boebert failed to appear in court. Lauren Boebert appeared before the judge as they worked out a schedule for the next hearing date.

The judge even gave Jayson Boebert an additional 10 minutes to appear after the hearing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Now Jayson Boebert must be served with a temporary order of protection that the judge said will remain in place until the hearing for the permanent restraining order next month.

The hearing was streamed live online and during that time Lauren Boebert asked for a clarification from the judge regarding the temporary order of protection.

Lauren Boebert: Is there a protection order in place?

Judge: That's what I'm understanding.

Lauren Boebert: There's still no contact even though he's not been served?

Judge: The temporary protection order has been issued but it's technical, not enforceable until he's served with it because he doesn't know about it.

Lauren Boebert: OK

According to court documents provided by Garfield County, Lauren Boebert had called deputies last week saying that she wanted to get things out of the house that Jayson Boebert stays in but that he had told her, "I will not allow trespassers on the property." Deputies told Lauren Boebert that she needed to "schedule a civil standby for her to get her things out of the house Jayson is in."

The temporary protection order for domestic abuse was granted last week, on Feb. 2, just a couple of weeks following Jayson Boebert's arrest in two separate incidents. The first incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado with his ex-wife. Jayson Boebert is facing three charges related to that incident; disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son. In that incident, his son called authorities after Jayson Boebert allegedly assaulted him and grabbed a rifle. He is facing charges of prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree for that incident.

The couple's divorce was final in October of last year.

The past few weeks have been busy for Lauren Boebert. In addition to the attention from law enforcement, the Republican announced that she will no longer seek reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, instead opting to run in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. That district covers the Eastern Plains, currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck who announced last fall that he won't seek reelection in 2024, due to the Republican Party's support of former President Donald Trump and, what he called an embrace of conspiracy theories. Buck has represented the district since 2015.

Boebert won her 2022 bid for reelection against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by just over 500 votes with more than 300,000 ballots cast. The race was so close it triggered an automatic recount. Frisch has said he's planning to run for that district again.