Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to lead Adam Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for Colorado 3rd Congressional District

Boebert continues to lead Frisch as new vote counts trickle in for CD3

New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, arrives to the House Republican caucus leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At last check, Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by about 1,097 votes. That margin is outside the level at which an automatic recount would be triggered.

Adam Frisch, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional district, arrives at the Hyatt Regency on Nov. 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House arrived in the capital for orientation. Nathan Howard / Getty Images

We are still waiting for some reports from Pueblo County and Mesa County, which account for about 40% of the ballots in that district, according to the Colorado Sun.