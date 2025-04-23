Colorado Congresswoman Boebert asks DOGE to pull future passenger rail service funding along Front Range

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has asked the Department of Government Efficiency to "reevaluate federal funding of the Front Range Passenger Rail." In a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and DOGE, Boebert, a Republican representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District, expressed serious concerns over the plans.

In the letter, Boebert said that lawmakers and constituents from Douglas County and across her district have expressed serious concerns over the current plans. She said that the potentially billions in federal taxpayer funding that could go towards the project "would harm their quality of life."

UNITED STATES - MARCH 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"As I continue to hear from leaders and constituents across Douglas County, it's clear there are serious concerns with the Front Range Passenger Rail proposal that will harm our community's quality of life and cost hundreds of millions in state and federal funds," said Boebert in a statement. "Our nation owes more than $36 trillion in debt, and we simply cannot afford spending resources on projects that will not benefit most Coloradans. It's imperative that DOGE and USDOT reevaluate the importance of this project before we spend another dollar."