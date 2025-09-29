"Latin Beats" brings Latin American culture to the Colorado stage

As part of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Colorado Symphony performed its annual "Latin Beats" concert. The Symphony partners with the Mexican Cultural Center to bring Latin culture to life on stage.

"Music is everything to us. Music is in everything we do," said Rachel Garcia, Executive Director of the Mexican Cultural Center.

Latin American cultures have a long history of using music and dance for storytelling, expressing emotion, and uniting generations. It's woven into the fabric of the culture. Folklorico is traditional to Mexico. It's made up of intricate regional dances, elaborate costumes, and unique music. Folklorico is center stage during the Latin Beats concert.

"To see ourselves represented on stage is what this is all about," Garcia explained.

The Colorado Symphony has been partnering with the Mexican Cultural Center for this annual concert for about 20 years.

"It's a marriage between traditional symphony music and traditional cultural elements," Garcia told CBS News Colorado.

"We want to really celebrate the beautiful heritage of everyone in our community," said Tony Pierce, Chief Artistic Officer of the Colorado Symphony.

Symphony music has deep roots in Latin America. Hispanic composers often combine classical orchestra elements with indigenous melodies and African rhythms to create a whole new sound. The Colorado Symphony musicians love the challenge.

"It's also some of the most fun work that we do, honestly. I mean, the orchestra loves this concert every year," Pierce explained.

Mariachi is another key element of the Latin Beats concert. Audiences love the passionate, expressive performance.

"This is about inviting our community into the beautiful space of DCPA, into the beautiful stage of Boettcher Concert Hall, and seeing ourselves reflected here so we know that this is a space belonging to all of us," Garcia said.

Latin Beats is a celebration of music and traditions that everyone can enjoy. It's part of the Colorado Symphony's busy and widely diverse schedule this season. There is literally something that will appeal to everyone.

