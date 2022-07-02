LaQunya Baker sworn-in as Arapahoe County judge

On Friday a swearing-in ceremony was held for the newest Arapahoe County court judge.

In front of friends, family, and colleagues, LaQunya Baker became one of few Black women to be appointed as a county judge in the state of Colorado. This is on the heels of the historic swearing-in of Ketanji Brown-Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

"It's a lot of emotions, it's been a lot of build-up for today. I'm super excited," said Baker. "Just being a Black woman, being a public defender, just being sound mind she's definitely very, inspiring."

The 31-year-old has taken similar steps as Judge Brown-Jackson, serving as a public defender. As Baker progresses in her career, the Supreme Court justice continues to serve as a role model.

"It's important to balance the bench, we haven't had a lot of public defenders, and a lot of defense-oriented people on the bench, we haven't had a lot of people who are oriented in sort of indigent criminal defense," Baker said. "I think it's important to have that and to balance that and I think it's also important for women of color to see other women of color succeed."

In a state that's Black population hovers at just over 4%, Baker hopes that, as she puts on this robe, the community sees this as an advancement in our justice system.

"I'm hoping that more people feel welcome in the court house, welcome in the criminal justice system, and know that there is actually going to be justice," she said.