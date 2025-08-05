Sheriff's office in Colorado's high country pilots real-time language translation on body cameras

In the vital first moments of an emergency, officials with the Summit County Sheriff's Office say clear communication can mean the difference between resolution and crisis. Now, by breaking the language barrier thanks to a high-tech upgrade, deputies from the department Colorado's mountains are better prepared to help anyone, regardless of what language they speak.

The sheriff's office is one of the first in the world to pilot a new, real-time translation feature built directly into their body-worn cameras. The aim is to foster better communication and build trust within the diverse mountain community.

The new system, currently in a trial phase with technology provider Axon, is designed to be seamless. The company boasts that it can identify a language it hears and immediately begin translating, allowing for a two-way conversation between a deputy and a community member, even if they don't share a common language.

Your Reporter in the Mountains Spencer Wilson got a firsthand experience watching the device work with almost perfect success conveying not only the message, but the tone, too, of a message.

For deputies on the ground, the challenges of a language barrier are a source of constant stress, according to Lt. Mike Schilling. He said traditional methods, like phone-based translation apps, are often impractical in the field.

"It's very awkward to pull out your phone, like 'Hang on, I've got to look down, I've got to dig it out, I've got all this stuff on, and then I've got to find just the perfect app,'" Schilling said. "All that is cumbersome."

While Schilling emphasized the technology can't replace human connection or the benefit of simply speaking the same language, it provides a vital bridge in urgent situations for those who don't have that skill.

"It's still far better to be bilingual, right? We want that personal interaction," he said. "But this really, really helps in a pinch. In a crisis, in the first few minutes of a call, we really need to know what's going on."

The sheriff's office provided examples of when that would come into play, when every second counts.

"They can tell us what that person looks like and which direction they went," Schilling added. "We can mobilize resources to handle that situation, and you're never going to get that without understanding."

The impact of this technology extends beyond simple logistics. For community advocates like Javier Pineta, the Program and Legal Coordinator for Mountain Dreamers, the tool represents a significant step toward building trust between law enforcement and immigrant populations.

Pineta, who participated in a demonstration with Schilling, was impressed by the quality of the interaction.

"The translation was accurate. It was welcoming, the tone was very soothing," Pineta said. "I think it adds a personal touch because when you have the phone, you're looking down and kind of focused on this activity instead of having eye contact with the people who may need it."

In a community as diverse as Summit County (where the school district reports over 40% of students are Hispanic according to Mountain Dreamers) and residents come from all over the world (countries like Senegal, Ukraine, and Russia) -- clear and respectful communication is paramount.

"If you're not communicating well at the beginning, that changes the tone, the mood of the rest of the interaction," Pineta stated. "When you're in this mode of stress, you will default to your own language. I think having that tool, that resource right in front of you will help communication. It will help create trust and it will help bridge that overall national kind of stigma about law enforcement."

While impressive, the technology isn't perfect. The translation feature relies on a cellular connection, which can be inconsistent in our mountainous region, though Schilling said, "even in Summit County, so far, so good!"

The sheriff's office is currently testing the program with one or two devices per shift. Schilling said the office faces a growing need, as interactions with non-English speakers increase every year.

"It's a real source of anxiety for our deputies that don't speak that particular language," Schilling acknowledged. "Our goal is to always have bilingual deputies on duty, but it's just not always possible."

For now, the trial run will determine the future of the technology in Summit County. But for community leaders, it's a clear sign of progress.

"Having that as a tool, for me, it helps the sheriff really know their constituents and really serve the people that they are trying to be helpful for," Pineta concluded. "I think to me, it's the right step in the right direction."