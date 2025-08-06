Law enforcement department in Denver metro area begins using AI to assist with police reports

Police in Wheat Ridge are getting a technology upgrade. As of Aug. 1, the department has begun using artificial intelligence to help officers write their reports.



"It was hand notes. You could go through a notepad in two shifts because you're writing everything down," said Sgt. Jamie Watson.

The department's AI technology works directly with body-worn cameras.

"I don't have to sit there and go back in my memory and go now 'What did she say about this?' It's right there -- it's transcribed for you," Watson said.

To demonstrate, Watson simulated a traffic stop:

"Speed limit there is 40 (mph). And I hate to tell you, you were doing 52," she said during the demonstration.

Once the body camera is activated, the system begins running and listening to the interaction in real time. Within seconds, a report is generated for the officer to review.

"It says, 'On August 5, 2025, at approximately 2:29 p.m., I conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Wheat Ridge Police Department.' Now, I never said that -- it just picks up your location based on where you are," Watson explained.



Wheat Ridge police spokesperson Alex Rose said the program costs about $100,000 a year and is an addition to the department's existing contract with Axon for body cameras.

"In a net-net, you ask our officers, it's saving about 40% to 60% of their time behind a computer writing reports," Rose said.

Rose says that means there's more time that officers can now spend out in the community.

The department's new AI tool joins a growing list of technologies used by law enforcement agencies, including body-worn cameras and automatic license plate readers.

Anaya Robertson, policy director at the ACLU Colorado, said the use of AI in police reporting raises legal and ethical questions.

"When we're talking about incident reports and case notes -- those are often admissible in court," Robertson said.

"There's a general bias that AI doesn't make mistakes, which is problematic when you think about something being used as evidence."

He emphasized the need for transparency.

"(It's) needed so the community knows their law enforcement agency wants to utilize this kind of technology," she said.

In Wheat Ridge, the AI-generated report is only considered a first draft. Officers are prompted to include additional observations and personal reflections the AI may not capture.

Built-in safeguards require officers to review the report carefully. Errors are intentionally placed in the drafts and must be corrected before submission.

Watson, who participated in the testing phase, said the technology allows her to spend less time behind a desk and more time in the field.

"It is an incredible benefit to the officer," she said.

According to Rose, the department consulted with the district attorney's office, which approved the use of AI-generated reports. Each report includes a disclaimer noting the use of artificial intelligence in its creation.