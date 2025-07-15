Landspout damages business buildings, tears roof in Franktown, Colorado: "I just feel the building shake"

A fast-moving landspout tore through a Colorado community Monday afternoon, ripping building roofs in its path.

"All of a sudden, I just feel the building shake," said Shany Muro.

Muro was one of several employees working inside the Wags and Walks Colorado Pet Ranch in Franktown when the landspout damaged neighboring buildings.

"I thought it was just thunder, and my coworker [told] me she saw a tornado heading towards us, and now it looks the way it looks," she said.

Video shared by an onlooker shows a roof flying across the air. Part of the roof landed directly on top of the pet ranch.

"(I) check the camera and I see a roof come over into our yard," said Ricky Martinez, owner of Wags and Walks.

Bob Nicolls, who owns Monarch Investments, says it was the roof on the property he is renting that blew off.

"Employees were working inside the building. No one was hurt," Nicolls said.

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's office say seven businesses across three buildings were impacted by the landspout. Much of the damage was on the exterior of the properties, but there were some vehicles that were also damaged by the debris.

"It did seem like it came out of nowhere with no warning at all," said Deborah Takahara, Public Information Officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"(I was) shaken up for sure, it's definitely scary," Martinez said. "It's like (a) nightmare fuel kind of thing happening here."

Martinez and his staff say it could've been a much scarier outcome.

"Right before it happened, I was out in the yard, where a lot of debris had fallen," said Muro. "I was out there with some little pugs. If I hadn't gone inside when I did, we all would have been crushed, so that's very nerve-wracking."

While there's still damage to these structures that needs to be assessed, Martinez says they are making sure each pet has a place to go.

"We're trying to see if owners that have emergency contacts can come get their dogs. If they can't, we have a location we're going to move them to temporarily until we can see what's going on here," said Martinez.