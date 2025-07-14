A landspout formed in Franktown on Monday, July 14, 2025, leaving several buildings a vehicles damaged. Credit: Henry Lainez

Landspout forms in Franktown, Colorado A landspout formed in Franktown on Monday, July 14, 2025, leaving several buildings a vehicles damaged. Credit: Henry Lainez

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On