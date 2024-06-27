Watch CBS News
Landslide cleared, scenic rail service resumes between Durango, Silverton

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Full service has returned to the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad since heavy rain brought rock and mud off a hillside and across the tracks late last week, essentially cutting the scenic rail tour's route in half.

The railroad announced the return to full service Thursday. 

About two hundred feet of track was covered by a landslide just above the Needleton stop last week. Progress to Silverton was halted until rail crews could clear it. That effort lasted six days.

Meanwhile, the train tours ventured as far as the Cascade Canyon Wye where a triangular set of tracks allowed operators to turn them around and return to Durango.

"D&SNGRR thanks all our guests for their continued support," said Vice President and General Manager Jeff Johnson. "We're especially grateful for our fantastic maintenance crews, operations and reservations staff who worked tirelessly to restore service to Silverton." 

During the summer, the D&SNGRR runs up to three train excursions to Silverton every day. Shorter trips to Cascade Canyon and the system's new Highline Express, the train's shortest summer excursion and the only evening option, also launch daily from Durango.

