Landslide covers scenic railroad tracks in southwestern Colorado

Route service for the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has been halved since rock and mud came off the mountainside and buried the tracks on Friday.

Heavy rainfall in the area likely caused the landslide just north of the Needleton stop, a popular drop-off location for hikers and climbers heading into the Chicago Basin. That spot is no longer reachable by train.

In a social media post, the railroad stated its trains departing Durango would be turning around at the Cascade Canyon Wye, a triangular intersection where Cascade Creek meets the Animas River. Passage to Silverton is no longer possible.

It is not known when the railroad will return to full service. Crews are working on clearing the 200-foot-long slide from the tracks. Repairs may be necessary once any damage is revealed.