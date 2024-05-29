Land swap between BLM and Blue Valley Ranch touts benefits for anglers

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Blue Valley Ranch are nearing a land swap agreement that they believe will significantly improve fishing for the public along the Blue River, as well as keep the river itself in good shape for years to come.

While there have been protests against the project, supporters said the agreement is a win-win for Colorado. The project intends to do the following:

Improved River Access for the public and Habitat: The agreement includes nearly a mile of new public access along the Blue River near its confluence with the Colorado River, plus an additional 1.66 miles of hike-in access currently inaccessible.

CBS

The Blue Valley Ranch has agreed to shoulder the cost to improve the public recreation area as well. While the ranch does get to change the 'checkerboard' style land that bounce between public land, then private, then public, then private inside the ranch into one solid strip of private, the river will remain public to float down, and the public lands will be improved to the quality that currently exists in the lands that would become private.

Without the help of the Blue Valley Ranch, hydrologists believe the Blue River will continue to widen, erode, and become a worse place for fishing in general.

"We need a narrower deeper channel so that when we are at low flow, we have better temperatures and better cover for fish." Hydrologist Dave Rosgen said. "It is a win-win deal if we can reduce the sediment supply from the stream bank erosion that is going on, create habitat on those same banks with cover, shade and detritus, and undercut where fish will hold."

CBS

That sediment flow also affects the Colorado River, which is just downstream from the parcels in the plan.

The BLM is finalizing the details of the agreement with Blue Valley Ranch. Stay tuned for updates on the project's progress.