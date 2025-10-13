Lakewood residents and council prepare for fourth discussion on zoning code changes in the Colorado city

A long-standing battle over changes to the Lakewood city zoning code is expected to reach a climax Monday evening. In quiet neighborhoods like those on Virginia Drive, signs against the proposed changes are everywhere.

"There has been a groundswell of support," said Karen Morgan, a longtime Lakewood resident.

She, like many others, is concerned about proposed changes that would, in their eyes, open the door to more building of multiplex units in primarily single family neighborhoods. Citing parking problems and a potential strain on neighborhood services that have homes that can accommodate as many as 30 occupants, Morgan is against the changes.

A view of a residential area near the corner of South Harlan Street and West Jefferson Place in Lakewood, Colorado on Sept. 26, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Whether any (developers) take Lakewood up on their offer is another question, but 30 people in a house is a big deal," she said.

The city is adopting the code changes, in part, to stay in compliance with the state of Colorado's mandated affordable housing regulations. While Lakewood mayor Wendi Strom told CBS Colorado about a month ago that it didn't mean massive residential apartment buildings would go up in neighborhoods, it would open the door to potentially create more "middle housing" for first-time buyers and younger professionals.

"A median price for a home in Lakewood is $590,000," she explained. "If you can put 20% down, that's still $3,000 a month and that's just not attainable to most people."

While there are other code changes that apply to urban corridors, affordable housing developments and fee-in-lieu adjustments for green space, the concept of multiplex homes in single family areas has garnered the most reaction in the neighborhood. Some opponents, including the group Lakewood Is For Everyone, call it the end of single family zoning. Morgan is concerned that developers building bigger houses will make things more affordable on renters but potentially raise property taxes for neighboring homeowners.

"This is not going to bring that number down," she contended. "Instead it's going to bring more (real estate) investors in."

As it stands, the council is likely to adopt their proposed changes at Monday's meeting.