Car race between father and son in Colorado resulted in crash that killed 2, Lakewood police says

Two people who police say were street racing and whose actions are believed to have caused a car crash that killed two people in Colorado earlier this month are under arrest.

The two drivers are father and son, according to Lakewood police. Gregory Mark Giles, 65, and Bryce Anneaus Giles, 26, turned themselves in on Monday night.

Gregory Giles, left, and Bryce Giles, right Lakewood Police

The double fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 13 in Lakewood near the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Mississippi Avenue. The crash involved several vehicles and five people were taken to the hospital. Two of those people -- Demi Iglesias, 26, and Dalton Smith, 28 -- died. Investigators believe a car race between Gregory and Bryce Giles caused the crash.

The father and son were arrested on charges that included suspicion to commit vehicular homicide, reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.