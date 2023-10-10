Watch CBS News
Lakewood police ask for help identifying suspect in deadly shooting at 13th and Yukon

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Lakewood are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month. The shooting happened at West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street just before noon on Sept. 30. 

lakewood-deadly-shooting.jpg
The Sept. 30 deadly shooting scene in Lakewood. CBS

When officers arrived, they found one victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound who was rushed to St Anthony Hospital. The victim, later identified as Anthony Ortiz, did not survive. 

13th-yukon-lakewood-deadly-shooting.jpg
  Surveillance image of a homicide suspect at 13th and Yukon on Sept. 30. Lakewood Police

Multiple witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s. The suspect was reported to have driven away in a gold Saturn. 

Nathan Ortega, 20, was contacted at a local hospital where it was confirmed he was also shot during the incident. He was treated for his injuries and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery on Oct. 10. 

13th-and-yukon-deadly-shooting-lakewood.jpg
Surveillance image of a homicide suspect at 13th and Yukon on Sept. 30. Lakewood Police

Lakewood police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the shooting to call the Lakewood Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

