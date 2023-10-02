Lakewood police investigate deadly shooting, 1 suspect in custody

Police in Lakewood continued their investigation on Monday into a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The shooting happened at West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street just before noon on Saturday.

The Sept. 30 deadly shooting scene in Lakewood. CBS

When officers arrived, the found one victim with a gunshot wound who was rushed to the hospital. The victim did not survive. The victim's identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after the next of kin has been notified.

One suspect is in police custody. The suspect's identity had not been released as of Monday morning.