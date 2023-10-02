Lakewood police investigate deadly shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Police in Lakewood continued their investigation on Monday into a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The shooting happened at West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street just before noon on Saturday.
When officers arrived, the found one victim with a gunshot wound who was rushed to the hospital. The victim did not survive. The victim's identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after the next of kin has been notified.
One suspect is in police custody. The suspect's identity had not been released as of Monday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.