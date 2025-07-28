Colorado city pays for security upgrades to some businesses along West Colfax Avenue

Property crimes prompt City of Lakewood to offer security upgrades for local businesses

The City of Lakewood is paying for security upgrades to businesses along West Colfax Avenue. Business owners can apply for grants up to $5,000 as part of their West Colfax Security Enhancement pilot program

Bobby Lee Black runs world world-famous Cobra Club Tattoo and piercing in the project area.

Bobby Lee Black with CBS Colorado Your Reporter in Jefferson County Karen Morfitt.

"Here on Colfax... there's trouble from time to time, and it's best to have some security, and a lot of us small business owners can't afford to get the necessary security we need," Black said.

Security changes that weren't in their budget are now back on the table, thanks to the grant program, he said.

"We had heard about increased safety concerns from the businesses in the area, so this is one of the city's responses," said Karolina Brzozka, Economic Development Specialist with the City of Lakewood.

She says businesses that fall into the project area are eligible for $5,000 up front to help pay for projects that will improve the security of the property.

"Really anything that improves the safety and security of the business, anything from security cameras, security systems all the way to fencing and gates and lights and motion detectors," Brzozka said.

Lakewood businesses like the Cobra Club Tattoo shop hope more of their neighbors take advantage.

"The more people getting on board with the program, the more secure Colfax will become for our business owners," Black said, "It would be another level of security for us and another level of comfort."

West Colfax Avenue

The deadline to apply for security is July 31.