Pitcher Kyle Freeland gets hurt while being used as a pinch runner by Colorado Rockies

Pitcher Kyle Freeland is listed as day-to-day on the Colorado injury report after hurting his shoulder while he was being used as a pinch-runner on Monday in what was a rough night for the Rockies.

Pitcher Jeff Hoffman of the Philadelphia Phillies tags out pinch runner Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies who was attempting to score on a wild pitch on Monday. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

The injury happened near the end of the 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder but his manager Bud Black said afterward that Freeland was okay.

Freeland entered with two outs and the game tied a 1-all after Elias Diaz doubled. He went to third on a wild pitch by Jeff Hoffman and then tried to score after another Hoffman pitch got past catcher J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto threw to Hoffman covering, who tagged out Freeland. The Rockies pitcher immediately grabbed his right shoulder, which he used to brace himself during the slide, and headed to the clubhouse with a trainer.

Replays confirmed home-plate umpire D.J. Rayburn's out call on the field. Not only was the out call in question but the fact that Hoffman blocked the plate with his foot as he made the play.

"The home-plate umpire saw it as a convergence of two players coming in, both trying to make a play," Black said. "Really close play."

The Rockies were short-handed with Kris Bryant out with back stiffness and Brendan Rodgers and Jake Cave sidelined with an apparent stomach bug.

Only backup catcher Jacob Stallings was available off the bench. So, Black turned to Freeland.

"We're trying to win the game," Black said. "Kyle is an athlete. He has hit. He has run. He's one of our fastest players."

Freeland is 0-3 with a 13.21 ERA. He is not scheduled to pitch in this three-game series.

He was working out and not available to speak to reporters afterward.