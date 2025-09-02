Denver woman identified as passenger killed in collision in Colorado between two small planes, coroner says

The coroner's office in Morgan County on Tuesday released the identity of a woman who died over the holiday weekend after two single-engine planes collided. The fiery crash happened late Sunday morning at a municipal airport on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Three other people were hurt.

The collision happened while one plane was getting ready to land at the north end of the runway of the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

Kristen Morris, identified as a passenger in one of the planes, died. She was 35 and a resident of Denver. The pilot of the plane she was flying in was rushed to the hospital for injuries. Two people in the other plane were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the names of the people who were hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working with Morgan County authorities to investigate the cause of the collision.

After the planes crashed and caught fire, witnesses rushed to try to help the people inside the planes. The sheriff's office thanked the witnesses for their efforts to put the fire out and help the passengers. They also released a statement after announcing a death in the crash, saying, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event."