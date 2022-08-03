Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night.

"There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," Chesney, 54, said in a statement to The Denver Post. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them, and for them."

The woman was sitting on an escalator railing when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of her injuries, Denver police tweeted Sunday. They said the death was being investigated as accidental.

Empower Field also released a statement about the incident on Twitter. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High," the statement said.

It's the third death investigation at the stadium in the past eight years.

In 2015, a man fell from one level of the stadium to the one below while chasing a hat that had blown off in the wind. Police said they believed intoxication was a factor in the fatal incident.

Then, a year later, father of five who was attending a Denver Broncos game fell down several stories of a stairwell. A lawsuit claimed the stairwell was not up to code. The suit was settled out of court.

Chesney is on his annual summer concert tour, which this year ends on Aug. 27 with a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, according to his website.