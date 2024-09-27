Watch CBS News
Teen pleads guilty in last year's shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Keanna Rosenburgh charged as adult in shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row
Keanna Rosenburgh pleaded guilty Friday in connection with shooting several people outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver last year. The Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed that she pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. 

Denver DA

As part of the plea agreement, that one count names eight different victims, five of whom were shot. 

According to prosecutors, Rosenburgh shot and wounded five people outside the restaurant in the 1900 block of Market Street on Sept. 16, 2023. 

Investigators said she fired a gun into a crowd outside the bar after she was denied entry and then left the area. Police released surveillance video of the shooting during their lengthy search for the suspect during the initial stages of the investigation.

Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California, a month later. 

She faces up to seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System and a 21-year suspended sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections when she's sentenced on Jan.22, 2025.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

