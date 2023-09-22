Keanna Rosenburgh named suspect in 19th, Market Street bar shooting in Denver

Keanna Rosenburgh on Thursday night was named the suspect accused of shooting five people at a bar near 19th Street and Market Street in downtown Denver late on Sept. 16. She faces 8 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers update, Rosenburgh has an active warrant for her arrest in this shooting. Denver Police Department tweeted all charges stem from five people with gunshot injuries, as well as other people who were hurt in the area of the shooting.

Investigators previously said it all started when the suspect was denied entry to a bar in the 1900 block of Market Street. The suspect began walking away, but quickly returned to have another conversation with security. As she walked away a second time, she pulled a gun and began shooting in the direction of the club multiple times, shooting the five gunshot victims.

Investigators do not believe the gunshot victims were the intended targets. They are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators continue to search for Rosenburgh, and they are asking the public to help them track her down. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7676.