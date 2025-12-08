Coroner in Northern Colorado reveals cause of death for Evans woman who went missing and was found at crash scene

The Larimer County Coroner's Office is releasing new details about the death of Kaylee Russell. She was the 20-year-old Colorado woman whose body was found off of Larimer County Road 1 in Timnath at the scene of a car crash.

The coroner officially announced on Monday that the body that was found on Thursday was Russell. It says she died on Nov. 30 from cold exposure and blunt force trauma. The trauma came when her car crashed and wound up upside down in a waterway.



Kaylee Russell Rebecca Russell

Russell's body wasn't found until last Thursday -- Dec. 4. Family members said on that same day that Russell had died and that searches for her were being called off.