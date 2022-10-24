2 adults dead, 1 child in hospital after kayaks capsize on Lake Pueblo
Two adults are dead and a child was taken to the hospital after kayaks capsized on Lake Pueblo over the weekend. It happened on Sunday afternoon.
A total of three kayaks turned over as high wind gusts created big waves on the lake.
A fourth adult was quickly recovered after being pulled form the water.
The child was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
The deaths are the seventh and eighth water-related deaths at the lake this year.
A coroner will determine exactly how the two adults died.
