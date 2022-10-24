Watch CBS News
2 adults dead, 1 child in hospital after kayaks capsize on Lake Pueblo

Two adults are dead and a child was taken to the hospital after kayaks capsized on Lake Pueblo over the weekend. It happened on Sunday afternoon.

A total of three kayaks turned over as high wind gusts created big waves on the lake.

A fourth adult was quickly recovered after being pulled form the water.

The child was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The deaths are the seventh and eighth water-related deaths at the lake this year.

A coroner will determine exactly how the two adults died. 

October 24, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

