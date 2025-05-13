Watch CBS News
Local News

Katy Perry's Denver concert Thursday night has been rescheduled due to Nuggets playoff game

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Experience is a huge advantage for the Denver Nuggets in series with the Thunder
Experience is a huge advantage for the Denver Nuggets in series with the Thunder 04:01

Katy Perry's concert that was supposed to happen at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday night has been rescheduled. That's because the Nuggets are playing a playoff game at the stadium that night.  

Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025
MKaty Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry


Perry's The Lifetimes Tour 2025 will now happen at Ball Arena on July 10.

The Denver Nuggets will be playing Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver. Game 5 is on Tuesday night in Oklahoma. If necessary, Game 7 would take place in Oklahoma on Sunday.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.