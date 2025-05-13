Katy Perry's Denver concert Thursday night has been rescheduled due to Nuggets playoff game

Experience is a huge advantage for the Denver Nuggets in series with the Thunder

Katy Perry's concert that was supposed to happen at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday night has been rescheduled. That's because the Nuggets are playing a playoff game at the stadium that night.

MKaty Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry



Perry's The Lifetimes Tour 2025 will now happen at Ball Arena on July 10.

The Denver Nuggets will be playing Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver. Game 5 is on Tuesday night in Oklahoma. If necessary, Game 7 would take place in Oklahoma on Sunday.