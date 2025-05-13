Katy Perry's Denver concert Thursday night has been rescheduled due to Nuggets playoff game
Katy Perry's concert that was supposed to happen at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday night has been rescheduled. That's because the Nuggets are playing a playoff game at the stadium that night.
Perry's The Lifetimes Tour 2025 will now happen at Ball Arena on July 10.
The Denver Nuggets will be playing Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver. Game 5 is on Tuesday night in Oklahoma. If necessary, Game 7 would take place in Oklahoma on Sunday.