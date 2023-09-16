Poker community remembers victim Judy Corcoran in deadly Denver stabbing crime spree

A community is grieving after two people were stabbed to death in Denver. The first incident happened on an RTD bus at 32nd and Federal on Thursday morning. The second occurred the same day less than two miles north.

via CBS

CBS News Colorado confirmed 83-year-old Judy Corcoran was the second victim. On Friday evening, there was an empty seat at the poker table inside Balloon Inn. The Arvada sports bar dedicated its monthly tournament to Judy, a poker regular and friend to everyone she met.

Poker host Chris Anheier says Judy went in several times a week. She was one of their top players.

"She was always upbeat, happy and smiling. Always enjoying her time," Anheier said. "As soon as the poker world found out, it's been nonstop messages."

Judy was killed walking near her home, just miles from where suspect Vinchenzo Moscoso allegedly stabbed a bus rider that morning. Moscoso, 29, was arrested a short time after the second stabbing.

"I think she was just doing her normal daily walk. Unfortunately, she was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Anheier said. "She'll be missed. The world needs more people like her."

Balloon Inn hosts free poker, but on Friday, they used the tournament to raise money for Judy's husband. Erika and Amber Phelps say many people at the bar called her "mom."

"I'm sad because she was alone and on the sidewalk. I can't imagine," Erika said. "Of course, I'm sorry about the first victim, but it shouldn't have been four hours later that she was killed. How did that even happen? How did he get off the bus?" Amber added.

Despite grief and frustration, Judy's friends sat around her table and played. They said it's what she would've wanted.

"She's definitely here in spirit right now," Anheier said.

Police say they have no motive for the killings. Moscoso declined our request for interview.

