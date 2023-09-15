Vinchenzo Moscoso, suspect in 2 fatal Denver stabbings, was out on parole when apparent random killings happened

Investigators in Denver are continuing to look into a shocking crime spree that left two people dead. The 29-year-old suspect behind the crimes, Vinchenzo Moscoso, has been arrested.

Vinchenzo Moscoso Denver Police

Police say he stabbed two people a few miles apart Thursday morning, but investigators are still unsure of the motive.

The first stabbing happened on an RTD bus at 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Moments after a man got on board, police say he was unprovoked but attacked a male passenger in the back of the bus. Police say he got out the back door of the bus and took off.

Then, less than 2 miles north of there and about 5 hours later, another attack took place along 50th Avenue just west of Federal Boulevard near the Regis University campus. A woman who was stabbed there died along the sidewalk.

Police took the suspect into custody about a half mile away -- at 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

Vinchenzo Moscoso Colorado Department of Corrections

Moscoso has a previous criminal record. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison in 2019 for robbery and aggravated possession of a weapon. He was out on parole when he allegedly committed this week's crimes.

The identities of the victims haven't been released. The man was 51 and the woman is believed to have been 80.