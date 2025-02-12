Judge blocks attempt to overturn vote allowing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs

An attempt to overturn a recent citywide vote allowing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs has been delayed. This after an El Paso County judge ruled Monday that an attempt by the Colorado Springs City Council to get recreational marijuana sales back on the ballot is unconstitutional.

CBS

According to the ruling, which CBS Colorado affiliate KKTV 11 News received from the plaintiffs in the case, the Colorado Constitution states that municipal marijuana-related ballot items must appear on general election ballots in even-numbered years. The upcoming April municipal election does not meet those requirements.

The ruling orders an injunction on a ballot item to repeal Question 300 which Colorado Springs voters approved in the November 2024 election that allows medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana.

The city is expected to begin accepting applications for recreational licenses this month with sales set for April 14.