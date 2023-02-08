Couple indicted, accused of cheating at-risk, older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts.

The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old.

According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash but often by check.

The wife would cash the check at the homeowner's bank while the husband cut a few branches at the victim's home. After cashing the check, the wife would return to pick up the husband before he completed most of the job. The couple would tell the homewoner they needed to get something and would come back but rarely returned to the job site.

At least 50 people were victims of the scam.

"The members of this alleged criminal enterprise took hundreds of dollars from each victim they scammed, for a total of approximately $40,000. Working in partnership with the hardworking team at the Arvada Police Department, we were able to stop this widespread organized tree-trimming fraud," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "Our office remains committed to ensuring that individuals who commit financial crimes against older Coloradans are held fully responsible for their actions."

Arvada police arrested the couple in October 2022 on charges including two counts of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, a class 2 felony, and various felony counts of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and criminal exploitation of an at-risk person.

"These types of predatory actions against some of the most vulnerable members of our communities will not be tolerated. To steal from people who have saved a lifetime to live out their golden years is appalling. We appreciate the hard work our detectives committed to this case and are thankful for a swift indictment," said Arvada Police Chief Ed Brady in a statement.

The Tylers remain in custody in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.