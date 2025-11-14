Popular author Jordan Keltner joins Denver event to raise awareness for children with diabetes

In Denver on Friday, children's author and "Love is Blind" contestant Jordan Keltner joined the Type 1 Diabetes community to advocate for children, like his son Luca, who live with diabetes.

The yearly event, held on World Diabetes Day, was emceed by CBS Colorado's own Michael Spencer and brings awareness about diabetes and everyone who struggles with the disease. It also offers support for those affected. The ASK Screening Program was also on-site, offering free health screenings for T1D risk markers and celiac disease.

Jordan Keltner CBS

Children's Diabetes Executive Director Dana Davis shared how much it means that the community comes together to support each other.

"Diabaddies (those with diabetes), we feel like we go through so much every day, at every age. Maybe 200 decisions extra a day on what we do and how we live. Our Diabuddies are those who help bring, they have our snacks, they have our back. They're the ones that make sure we're okay. And both sides are so important," said Davis.

It's a subject that's deeply personal for Keltner, who advocates for children who struggle with diabetes.

CBS

Keltner is the co-author of the "Dear Luca" children's books, which are inspired by his son. Luca was diagnosed with T1D when he was in kindergarten, and these books reflect on the emotions and experiences he has. They encourage kids to embrace their emotions and to live fully.

"Honestly, it means a lot that I get to come out and support not just my son, but everyone who's experiencing the struggles of this disease. It's tough to manage, but I'm just happy to be a cheerleader for everyone here," said Keltner. "It's something we live with every day. I had no plans on being a full-time advocate, but with "Love is Blind" and everything, it was just a call for advocacy."

World Diabetes Day is recognized every Nov. 14 on the birthday of Canadian pharmacologist, orthopedist and surgeon Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin in 1921.

Charles Best and Frederick G. Banting on roof of Medical Building, University of Toronto, with the first dog to be kept alive by insulin. Summer of 1921. Bettmann/Getty Images

Back then, diabetes was often a death sentence. In 1922, Banting and his assistant Charles Best administered the first injection to a dying 14-year-old boy in Toronto. The boy's blood glucose levels dropped to near normal levels within 24 hours. Banting's discovery has saved millions of lives over the last century.

World Diabetes Day events also encourage people to recognize the common warning signs, like increased thirst and frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, extreme hunger, fatigue and weakness, and blurred vision. Foot ulcers can also be a complication caused by diabetes and are often overlooked.