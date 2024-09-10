JonBenét Ramsey Colorado murder will be the focus of a new Paramount+ series

Production is set to begin soon on a new Paramount+ limited TV series that will focus on the unsolved murder of Colorado girl. JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996 and the case got heavy media attention for years. The cold case continues to be of high interest to people who are fascinated by all the mysterious details.



JonBenét Ramsey's murder in Boulder in the 1990s made headlines around the world. Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images

Ramsey's parents first reported that their daughter was missing on the day after Christmas. She was later found strangled to death in their Boulder home. In the weeks and months afterward, the parents were considered by police as potential suspects along with Ramsey's 9-year-old brother. It wasn't until years later that authorities cleared their names. And twenty-seven years later, investigative work on the case continues.

The Paramount+ series has a working title of "JonBenét Ramsey" and it will consist of 8 episodes. The stars will be Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen in the roles of Ramsey's parents Patsy and John. It will be filmed in Calgary, Canada.

Melissa McCarthy Getty Images

According to a Paramount+ press release, the series will "follow the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation."

John and Patsy Ramsey answer questions from journalism students in 2000 about their experience in the media spotlight at the Newseum in Rosslyn, Virginia. MARIO TAMA/AFP via Getty Images

One of the many details of the murder that captivated people was that although she was only 6, Ramsey had already competed in numerous beauty pageants for young girls.



Paramount Global Co-CEO Chris McCarthy said Ramsey's death cast a "long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades." He said the series will "illuminate her story with ... acuity and nuance."

Richard LaGravenese will the the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Anne Sewitsky will also be an executive director and will also director of four of the eight episodes.

CBS Colorado is owned by Paramount.

