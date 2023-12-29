JonBenet Ramsey murder: Cold case team recommends further investigation into Colorado murder

Nearly three decades after the 6 year old was killed in her Boulder home, investigators are hoping new DNA technology can help them solve the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

JonBenet was reported missing on December 26, 1996. She was later found in her home, deceased. The murder remains unsolved.

JonBenet Ramsey's murder in Boulder in the 1990s made headlines around the world. Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images

A year ago, the Boulder Police Department asked an outside team of experts, called the Colorado Cold Case Review Team, to look into the case. According to the City of Boulder, the Colorado Cold Case Review Team is comprised of experts from the FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, and numerous other entities (including public and private forensic laboratories) with expertise in cold case homicide investigations.

The team digitized the extensive case evidence, which includes more than 21,000 tips, over 1,000 interviews, and samples from more than 200 different individuals, including handwriting, DNA, fingerprints, and shoeprints. After documenting and analyzing the evidence, the cold case team made investigative recommendations to the Boulder Police Department and Boulder District Attorney. Those recommendations are not being made public.

John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, in Boulder, Colorado on May 1, 1997. Patsy holds up a reward sign for information leading to the arrest of their daughter's murderer. Their 6-year-old daughter was found dead on Christmas night 1996. Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post via Getty Images

The City of Boulder says investigators are focusing on DNA testing, which is rapidly evolving. They say they've carefully preserved forensic evidence so it's ready if there's new technology.

"We will continue to pursue all leads and explore technology advancements to identify JonBenet's killer," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. "I also commit to providing the community and family with investigative updates as new evidence emerges."

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the tip line at 303-441-1974 or email BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.