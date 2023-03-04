House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead on sale for nearly $7 million

The home in which JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead in the basement in 1996, is on sale for almost $7 million.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house was listed on Zillow by LIV Sotheby's Intl Realty on Wednesday.

Ramsey's mysterious death gained worldwide attention after her mother, Patsy, found a ransom note and her father, John, later discovered her body in the Boulder, Colorado, house the same day — the day after Christmas.

The pageant queen's mother, father and 9-year-old brother were the only people living in the house at the time of her death. Police looked into Ramsey's own family as potential suspects for years before apologizing to them and clearing their names in the investigation.

Authorities found the DNA of a man not related to the family on Ramsey, but the case still remains unsolved.

The "stately and modernized 1920's Tudor estate," as the home's realtor describes, is on a little more than a quarter acre of land and stands at more than 7,500 square feet. The listing, which features snow-covered pictures of the residence, has already been viewed more than 26,000 times and saved more than 800 times.

The last time the home was sold was in 1998 by the Ramseys for $650,000, according to Zillow's records. According to the Denver Post, the address of the home was changed in 2001 and privacy gates were added to prevent curious onlookers from peeking in.