Northern Colorado man out on parole arrested and charged with trafficking child

By Dillon Thomas

Fort Collins Police say they have arrested a parolee on charges of human trafficking of a minor. John Fischer, 50, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Police say they received a tip from the Larimer County Department of Human Services that Fischer may be involved in human sexual trafficking on March 6.

Police said they conducted an investigation and found Fischer had allegedly provided methamphetamine, clothes, cocaine, cash and alcohol to minors. Police said he was also exchanging sex acts with at least one of the minors in exchange for cash and clothes.

Fischer, who was already out an parole for a previous crime, was arrested and charged with several felonies. Those include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, distribution of controlled substances to a minor, sexual assault and pandering of a child.

