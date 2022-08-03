Watch CBS News
Local News

Jimi Goodman identified as woman who fell & died at Empower Field at Mile High

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

The Woman Who Fell Off An Escalator At Mile High Stadium Has Been Identified
The Woman Who Fell Off An Escalator At Mile High Stadium Has Been Identified 00:24

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who fell to her death at Empower Field at Mile High. Jimi Goodman, 48, fell off of an escalator on the southwest side of the stadium.

Police say Goodman was sitting on the railing before falling.

Goodman was attending a Kenny Chesney concert. The country music star said he was devastated to hear the news.

Medical experts say her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

This is the third death investigation at Empower Field since 2015.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 4:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.