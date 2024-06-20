Watch CBS News
Douglas County High School teacher arrested, suspected of sexual assault on a child in Colorado

A 55-year-old teacher at a Colorado high school is under arrest and suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Detectives arrested Jim Thomure on Tuesday. He is listed on Douglas County High School's website as a teacher of Social Studies.

james-thomure.jpg
Douglas County

The high school is located in Castle Rock and Thomure is a resident of Centennial.

Officials from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the investigation is ongoing and that they would like anyone who may have more information that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them if they haven't already. They didn't say whether the victim is a student at the high school.

james-thomure1.jpg
A photo of Jim Thomure from his school's website. Douglas County High School

 Thomure is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators is asked to call Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

